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The Creative Way

Medford’s Womankind exhibit pairs art with giving

By Vanessa Finney
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:11 PM PDT
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"Night fire" is an oil on canvas painting by Abby Lazerow, one of the 25 women artists featured at the Womankind exhibit at the Rogue Gallery and Art Center in Medford, from Sept. 18 - Oct. 30, 2026.
Abby Lazerow
"Night fire" is an oil on canvas painting by Abby Lazerow, one of the 25 women artists featured at the Womankind exhibit at the Rogue Gallery and Art Center in Medford, from Sept. 18 - Oct. 30, 2026.

What can an art exhibit do beyond putting work on gallery walls? In Medford, Womankind brings regional women artists together and invites visitors to contribute hygiene products for a local domestic violence shelter

Curator Beca Blake describes the biennial show as a community-based art project shaped by the artists taking part. One of them, Abby Lazerow, says it gives women room to show ambitious work while drawing attention to the challenges of making art in Southern Oregon, including the cost of housing and studio space.

An illustration of a woman reclining on her side.
Music, Arts & Culture
Why a sculpture made of donated pads and tampons anchors this Medford exhibit
Vanessa Finney
Rogue Gallery's WomanKind Biennial spotlights women artists and tackles period poverty.

Their conversation explores how the artists came together, what visitors will see and how the exhibit connects art with the needs of the community.

Event

  • Womankind is on view through Oct. 30, 2026, at Rogue Gallery & Art Center in Medford.

Guests

  • Beca Blake, creator, Womankind contemporary art exhibition and activation
  • Abby Lazerow, contributing artist, Womankind art exhibition
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Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney