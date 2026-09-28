Medford’s Womankind exhibit pairs art with giving

What can an art exhibit do beyond putting work on gallery walls? In Medford, Womankind brings regional women artists together and invites visitors to contribute hygiene products for a local domestic violence shelter

Curator Beca Blake describes the biennial show as a community-based art project shaped by the artists taking part. One of them, Abby Lazerow, says it gives women room to show ambitious work while drawing attention to the challenges of making art in Southern Oregon, including the cost of housing and studio space.

Their conversation explores how the artists came together, what visitors will see and how the exhibit connects art with the needs of the community.

Event

Womankind is on view through Oct. 30, 2026, at Rogue Gallery & Art Center in Medford.

Guests