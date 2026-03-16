Sundial Film Festival returns to Redding with record submissions

Redding, California, is preparing for a cinematic showcase as the 18th annual Sundial Film Festival returns to the historic Cascade Theater on March 21. The event features 25 independent films, selected from a record number of submissions.

"We actually received 150 films this year, which was our record number," festival director Tyler Faires said.

The one-day festival features three distinct screening blocks designed for different ages, ranging from G-rated morning programs to PG-13 evening sessions.

Beyond the screenings, the event serves as a hub for industry professionals, with scheduled appearances by actors such as Kate Cobb and Kevin Bigley.

One highlight of the festival is a block of local films, including "Herencia," a documentary short by Autie Carlisle. The film explores a children's dance group in the rural community of Tulelake, California, and explores how young performers build confidence and community despite limited resources.

"I think it has reflected back their beauty to them," Carlisle said. "They kind of look around and they stand a little taller maybe, and they're excited to share that with each other."

Festival organizers say the event is part of a broader mission to sustain a professional filmmaking industry in Northern California. Through the Redding Film Fund and the Shasta Media Coalition, organizers provide technical training and share equipment to help local filmmakers.

"We saw an opportunity within our area to not only develop and strengthen our film festival," Faires said,

but also support the filmmakers in our region to produce more films."

Organizers say those efforts help amplify local voices and expand opportunities for filmmakers across Northern California.

Guests

Tyler Faires , Sundial Film festival director

, Sundial Film festival director Autie Carlisle, film director

Event