JPR Live Session - ISMAY
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From the Bay Area, Avery Hellman, who performs as ISMAY, has three full-length records, started their own label with Margo Cilker, participates in the National Cowboy Poetry Festival in Elko, Nevada, and filmed a documentary about Lucinda Williams.
ISMAY took their stage name, not from J. Bruce Ismay who designed the Titanic, but from a story about a small town in Montana with a population of 13. They told us about actually meeting a resident of Ismay at a show.
ISMAY came from a musical family. Their grandfather founded Hardly Strictly Bluegrass - an annual free music event in the Bay Area. It was their that they began getting interested in music.
ISMAY talks about managing a ranch with their mother, filming a documentary about Lucinda Williams, working with Andrew Martin, and creating their own record label - and they perform live in this JPR Live Session.
JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios.