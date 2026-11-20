ISMAY took their stage name, not from J. Bruce Ismay who designed the Titanic, but from a story about a small town in Montana with a population of 13. They told us about actually meeting a resident of Ismay at a show.

ISMAY came from a musical family. Their grandfather founded Hardly Strictly Bluegrass - an annual free music event in the Bay Area. It was their that they began getting interested in music.

ISMAY talks about managing a ranch with their mother, filming a documentary about Lucinda Williams, working with Andrew Martin, and creating their own record label - and they perform live in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios.