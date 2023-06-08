© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Ian George

By Dave Jackson
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT
Ian George stopped by to play some tunes before heading to California for the next leg of his west coast tour.

Ian George is no stranger to JPR Live Sessions or our region.

When he's not touring, he calls the hills surrounding Ashland home. He's been in our studios as part of the folk ensemble Patchy Sanders and is half of the duo Fellow Pynins who were here last June in support of their album Lady Mondegreen.

Ian now fronts a trio. His new album A Fair is due out next fall.

In this session you'll hear how we handle technical issues on real-time live radio, some new tunes and one older one, and stories about how he gets inspiration to write. One of those stories involves a pink tutu and an ax.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
