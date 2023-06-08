JPR Live Session: Ian George

Ian George is no stranger to JPR Live Sessions or our region.

When he's not touring, he calls the hills surrounding Ashland home. He's been in our studios as part of the folk ensemble Patchy Sanders and is half of the duo Fellow Pynins who were here last June in support of their album Lady Mondegreen.

Ian now fronts a trio. His new album A Fair is due out next fall.

In this session you'll hear how we handle technical issues on real-time live radio, some new tunes and one older one, and stories about how he gets inspiration to write. One of those stories involves a pink tutu and an ax.