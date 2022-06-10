JPR Live Session: Fellow Pynins

Fellow Pynins are Dani Aubert and Ian George, a folk duo from Ashland, Oregon. They have been traveling, building tiny houses and exploring historic folk music together for several years. They just released Lady Mondegreen, an album of old folk songs passed down for generations. The title, based on a creative mishearing of songs, plays a role in how they came to learn them. Hear how they got into folk music and the stories behind these songs in our JPR Live Session. Thanks to Danielle Kelly and Jon Griffin for production and engineering.