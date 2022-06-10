© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live-Sessions-web-banner-blue-1400x1400.jpg
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Fellow Pynins

Published June 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
20220607_152137.jpg
Fellow Pynins: Dani Aubert and Ian George

Fellow Pynins are Dani Aubert and Ian George, a folk duo from Ashland, Oregon. They have been traveling, building tiny houses and exploring historic folk music together for several years. They just released Lady Mondegreen, an album of old folk songs passed down for generations. The title, based on a creative mishearing of songs, plays a role in how they came to learn them. Hear how they got into folk music and the stories behind these songs in our JPR Live Session. Thanks to Danielle Kelly and Jon Griffin for production and engineering.

Tags

JPR Live Sessions JPR Live Sessions
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson