JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Matt Andersen

By Dave Jackson
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM PST
Matt Andersen singing and playing guitar in a JPR Live Session
Pandora Hamsa
/
JPR

Matt Andersen is one of the hardest working guys in Canadian music, playing about 200 shows per year. He's stopped by on his tour supporting his brand new release The Big Bottle of Joy.

Known for his intricate guitar work and his powerful voice, Matt Andersen's style incorporates rock and roll, blues, soul and gospel.

Hear him discuss his new album recorded with a full band, his time on the road, and hear songs from his new release The Big Bottle of Joy.

Matt joined us solo acoustic for this JPR Live Session and played songs from the new album as well as one from his 2022 release House to House.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com

JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
