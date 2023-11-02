Nathan Wilk

Nathan WilkReporter |KLCC
It's bird migration season in Oregon, and wildlife officials say more geese are catching diseases and dying.
After repeated delays, a Lane County nonprofit says it’s nearly ready to begin building mobile homes.
The most common COVID-19 variant in the U.S. is still rare in Oregon, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Marijuana in Oregon can no longer be recalled over a pathogenic mold, until a court decides if the state’s zero-tolerance policy went too far.
A federal court has struck down an Oregon law which made most secret recordings illegal.
Experts in Oregon say this spring’s allergy season could be among the worst in the past decade.
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would prepare Oregon’s fairgrounds for use as evacuation sites.
The condition of Oregon’s bridges continued to decline last year, according to a new report from the state Department of Transportation.
Oregon forestry officials have collected over 900,000 seeds from a native tree species, in an effort to protect against an invasive insect.
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene.
A butterfly that’s native to Oregon will be removed from the endangered species list after more than two decades.
Following the withdrawal of a controversial logging proposal for Lane County and surrounding areas, the U.S. Forest Service says it’s reworking its plans to improve local wildlife resiliency.