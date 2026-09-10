Ashland exploring code amendments to encourage housing development

Ashland officials are considering a series of land-use code changes intended to make it easier to build housing in the city.

Councilors Derek Sherrell and Jeff Dahle proposed the changes, which include allowing up to two accessory dwelling units on a property, reducing minimum lot sizes and revising street design standards. Other proposals would clarify requirements for landscape buffers and allow recreational vehicles to be used as housing.

The Ashland Planning Commission began reviewing the proposals Tuesday. Sherrell said the goal is to remove unintended barriers to development and take a more proactive approach to housing.

“We have an opportunity as a city to set a standard to actually prioritize housing and take a good, long, hard look at what we think this community needs,” he said.

The Oregon Housing Needs Analysis estimates Ashland needs to build more than 3,500 new housing units over the next 20 years to meet demand.

State lawmakers have also adopted a series of laws to encourage housing production.

But Planning Commission Chair Lisa Verner cautioned against moving too quickly.

"You're pushing a little hard here," she said. "I think people will feel left out."

Verner said city committees and community members should have opportunities to weigh in.

In a letter to the commission, Mark and Linda Murphey questioned why what they described as "two developers on city council" should be allowed to move changes through so quickly.

Sherrell owns That ADU Guy, LLC, a business that provides consulting and other services related to accessory dwelling units. Dahle is a flight instructor.

Dahle defended the effort.

“We’re not here to break Ashland,” he said. “We’ve had anemic growth here for decades."

No changes have been approved. The proposals are expected to return to the Planning Commission before eventually going to the City Council.

In a separate matter, the Planning Commission received robust public comment Tuesday about the slope of some driveway grades and ultimately voted to approve a variance for certain lots.