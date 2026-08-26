Oregon State Bar suspends Medford attorney from practicing law for 30 days

Medford attorney Jim Wallan began serving a 30-day suspension from practicing law Aug. 1 after the Oregon State Bar found he neglected a divorce case and failed to communicate with his client.

The Oregon State Bar said Wallan violated the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct, which govern lawyers’ conduct. According to the stipulation for discipline, Wallan represented a woman in a 2022 divorce case but failed to provide required documents or pay fees. His client was ultimately ordered to pay nearly $7,000.

"Wife experienced frustration due to her inability to communicate with Respondent and the ultimate sanctions imposed against her," the stipulation says.

The document says Wallan failed to communicate in a timely manner and failed to attend to his client’s case.

"Despite repeated efforts by opposing counsel to obtain responses regarding the outstanding discovery over the following weeks, Respondent did not provide responsive documents or objections and failed to respond to multiple communications from opposing counsel," the stipulation says.

Wallan did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Oregon State Bar’s 2025 disciplinary report shows 24 Oregon attorneys received suspensions last year. The bar imposed some form of sanction on 42 attorneys overall.

The report also found that a perceived lack of communication was the most common concern raised with the bar’s Client Assistance Office in 2025. Neglect of a legal matter was another frequent concern. The report cautions that an inquiry does not necessarily involve attorney misconduct.

According to the stipulation, Wallan had not previously been disciplined during roughly 40 years of practicing law.

The State Bar is also investigating two other complaints, alleging poor communication and inadequate trial preparation.

One complaint, filed in February, alleges Wallan engaged in “serious and sustained professional misconduct” and “repeated acts of neglect,” including failing to keep a client informed about hearings and deadlines.

The other alleges Wallan “was never prepared for Court” and that his client “lost confidence in his representation.”

Wallan works for the Medford law firm Hornecker Cowling. His suspension is scheduled to end Aug. 31.

