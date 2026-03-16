La Clinica opens new mobile health center on wheels, serving Jackson County

The Jackson County nonprofit La Clinica has launched a new mobile health center to deliver medical, dental and behavioral care on a 38-foot-long bus.

Zulma Larios, field-based practice manager, said it’s going well so far.

Jane Vaughan / JPR A medical exam room in La Clinica's new mobile health center.

"The engagement of the community has been great," she said. "Oftentimes with mobile, we expect that it's going to be slow, but it's been pleasantly surprising to see how quickly our community has engaged, which is a good thing, but also highlights that there's definitely an access need for both medical and dental."

The focus is on seeing patients in the Latino community, homeless people and those who are involved in the criminal justice system.

"We can hold them as their main primary care space until they're able to get into or ready to get into primary care. So a lot of our populations, they struggle with day-to-day means," said Robert Baumann, team lead for field-based care. "Trying to make those appointments with a primary care that are three or six weeks out can be really difficult to keep track of."

The team said patients often come in with an acute problem or need help managing a chronic disease.

First, that means building trust with patients.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Elda Medina, advanced medical assistant at La Clinica, takes notes in the new mobile health center.

"Providing an environment that's no judgment at all, I think just creates a different, safe space for people," said Laurel Brown, physician associate. "I'll always ask you, come back every week! Let's just chat."

Elda Medina, advanced medical assistant, said the mobile health center is helping address a lack of access to health care in the region.

"It’s for everyone in the valley. We're opening doors to everybody that doesn't have access due to transportation or no insurance," she said. "Us being available coming to them has made it so much more convenient and a lot easier for them."

Anyone is welcome to visit the mobile clinic without an appointment. It’s stationed in Jackson County Tuesday through Saturday, often near food pantries or other social services for easier access.

There are staff available to help patients enroll in benefits and connect to resources.

Payment is offered on a sliding scale.