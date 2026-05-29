Food banks prepare for SNAP, CalFresh changes coming Monday

Food banks are preparing for increased demand as new federal work requirements for food assistance take effect Monday.

The changes expand the number of people who must meet work requirements to receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, and CalFresh in California.

Under the new rules, more adults classified as able-bodied adults without dependents, or ABAWDs, must spend at least 80 hours a month working, volunteering or attending school. Otherwise, they may receive benefits for only three months during a three-year period.

Starting Monday, the work requirement will apply to people aged 18 to 64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 and are considered physically and mentally able to work at least 20 hours a week.

The change newly applies to people aged 55 to 64, people experiencing homelessness, veterans, parents whose youngest child is 14 or older and people currently in foster care or who were in foster care on their 18th birthday.

Carly Robbins, executive director of the Food for People food bank in Humboldt County, said she is concerned about people who become ineligible for benefits.

"That doesn't mean their need has gone away, so they're going to need to make up for that somehow and very likely will be coming into food pantries to seek assistance," she said. "We're just going to continue to see an increase in the number of people that we're serving."

The Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services estimates 3,500 people could be affected by the new requirements.

People can be excused for pregnancy and other reasons.

The new rules apply only once benefits are applied for or renewed, meaning affected recipients will not all lose their benefits on June 1. People who do not meet requirements may lose their benefits after three months.

Robbins said Food for People has already seen an increase in need recently, given high gas and food prices. She encouraged people to use food banks when they need it.

"It is a welcoming experience, and it is here to relieve the burden. Our goal is people have the food they need, so they're not making those really tough choices between, 'Do I keep my power on? Do I pay my rent or my medical bill this month?'" she said. "At least it's something we can help alleviate in that equation."

Another change coming to Oregon next month requires all households to complete an interview when applying for or renewing SNAP benefits. The interview was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic but is now being reinstated.

California residents in need can find nearby organizations through the California Association of Food Banks, and Oregon residents can search the Oregon Food Bank network.