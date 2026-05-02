Oregon to add 24 new electric vehicle charging stations across its highways
Oregon is adding more fast-charging electric vehicle stations across its major highways, with some expected to come online as soon as next year.
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Climate Office last week selected companies for the second round of grants from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, a federal program that has a goal to establish a nationwide network of public charging stations over five years along major highways and interstates.
The new stations will include eight along Interstate 84 from Ontario to Portland, seven throughout central and southern Oregon, five across U.S. Route 101 along the coast, two in Corvallis and Albany and one in Harney County.
Each station will have at least four charging ports, and some will have as many as eight — bringing in a total of 126 new high speed charging ports.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said it expects several stations will come online over the next 12 to 18 months.
The program funding comes from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By the end of the 2026 fiscal year, Oregon will have received $52 million from the program.
The new charging stations are planned at:
- Love’s Travel Stop in Ontario
- Love’s Travel Stop in Boardman
- Love’s Travel Stop in Troutdale
- Love’s Travel Stop in Baker City
- Fred Meyer in The Dalles
- Shopping plaza in Pendleton
- Columbia Market in Cascade Locks
- Roadway Inn Albany
- Super 8 hotel in Corvallis
- Shopping plaza in Sisters
- Junction of U.S. 20 and U.S. 395 in Riley
- Shopping plaza in Prineville
- Barlow Trail Roadhouse in Rhododendron
- Love’s Travel Stop in Madras
- Love’s Travel Stop in Klamath Falls
- Junction of U.S. 97 and OR 138
- Shopping plaza in La Pine
- Public parking lot in Bend
- Dinty’s Market & Deli in Wasco
- Roadway Inn, Newport
- Best Western in Reedsport
- Public parking lot in Lincoln City
- Astoria Co+op
- Center Market in Rockaway Beach
The department will launch the third opportunity for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grants this summer, focusing on filling rural gaps on Interstate 82, Oregon Highway 42, U.S. Highway 95, U.S. Highway 101 south of Reedsport, U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend and U.S. Highway 26 east of Prineville.