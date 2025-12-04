Oregon seeks companies to build out electric vehicle fast-charging stations on five major roadways

Oregon is hoping to add at least 200 public fast-charging electric vehicle chargers on some of the state’s major highways by the end of next year.

But first, the state is seeking applications from companies that will build and maintain the charging stations.

The Oregon Department of Transportation recently opened up its second round funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program. The program aims to build out a network of public DC fast chargers, which can take an electric vehicle from zero to 80% charged in about 20 minutes, throughout frequently used highway corridors.

New DC fast chargers coming to oregon in 2026

Oregon is set to receive more than $52 million over a period of five years through the program.

Last year, the agency awarded about $10 million toward the construction of 13 fast-charging stations.

For this second round, the agency is looking for companies to build out charging stations along five major highways throughout the state:

Interstate 84

U.S. Highway 20

U.S. Highway 26

U.S. Highway 101

U.S. Highway 97

“Between the five roads we have about $32.3 million available in funding, and our goal is to award at least 40 stations,” ODOT’s transportation electrification coordinator Brett Howell said.

Howell said last year’s contracts and the work that will come out of this new funding round will together represent about 90% of what the state has available through the NEVI program.

Oregon’s EV footprint has been steadily increasing, with more than 126,000 registered electric vehicles in the state as of August. But public charging ports have struggled to keep up. There are about 4,000 public charging ports in the state, with nearly 1,200 of those DC fast chargers. That means Oregonians are spending more time charging their cars at home or at public stations with slower charging ports.

Howell is hopeful this second round of funding will fill those gaps while supporting community needs.

“We’re talking about an additional 250 to 300 fast charging ports in some of the most rural communities, especially in Oregon,” Howell said. “Round two representing U.S. 26, U.S. 20, the eastern portion of Interstate 84, these are what most electric vehicle drivers would describe as charging deserts where there’s very few options for people to commute.”

The NEVI program was created through the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021. But it’s had a rocky year. The Trump administration suspended the program in February as it worked on creating new guidelines. It later restarted the program in mid-August.

Since then, ODOT has been working on finalizing contractors to add chargers along Interstate 205 and Interstate 5 south of Eugene, from the first round of funding.

Howell expects those stations to be up and running by mid-next year.

U.S. Highway 97 was originally part of the first round of funding. But Howell said the contractor initially chosen to do that work could not meet the minimum requirements of the program.

Now that highway is part of the second round of funding. Howell expects several companies to apply, as the criteria for applicants has been expanded in the second round. That includes owning, operating and maintaining the charging stations, as well as allowing individual site hosts, like gas stations, to own the stations.

“It’s essentially wide open to any incorporated entity or federally recognized tribe to apply for the program,” he said.

The application period for contractors seeking to build and maintain charging stations in round 2 of the program is open until February 20. The agency expects to make awards by the end of March.