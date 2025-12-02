Residents object to solar project planned at Ashland’s northern entrance

Jackson County Planning staff initially denied the application for a 1.4 megawatt solar farm because the land is zoned for agricultural use. But at an appeals hearing on Monday, they said additional information has changed that opinion.

“Based on the findings submitted, and if we can overcome this noxious weed issue, then staff could recommend approval,” said Francisco Hernandez, Jackson County Planner.

Hernandez said the department had not received much information about how developers planned to prevent the spread of weeds to and from the farm. But during the appeal hearing, developer Mike Savage said they would commit to using wheel-washing stations during construction.

Owner Thaddeus Gala said road construction and drought have created poor farming conditions on the land.

“Over the years, almost all of the trees on that tract have died, including several 150-year-old oaks, as recently as this last summer,” he said. “This has left minimal to no shade for livestock, and has increased the amount of water required to make the land usable.”

Gala purchased the former Billings farm in 2021 for around $2.5 million. He’s since had some varied plans for the property, including raising bison and hosting weddings. Gala drew criticism from neighbors over a proposed dirt bike racetrack, a plan he later abandoned.

The proposed solar farm would consist of around 70 solar panels on tall tracking poles, similar to those at the TC Chevrolet dealership across the street.

Jackson County The property where the solar farm would be installed, located just outside of the City of Ashland.

Gala said the solar panels would provide shade for the livestock without the cost of building and maintaining shelters. Hay could also still be grown underneath the solar panels for grazing.

Steve Rouse, president of land-use nonprofit Rogue Advocates, said contrary to what the owners claim, the solar panels would be a detriment to farm use.

“By the time you get these concrete trucks in there that have to pour immense amounts of concrete to support the poles, and then you get the big cranes to erect the panels and such that soil will be permanently compressed,” he said.

Jeff Sharpe, with Stracker Solar, said the land couldn’t be used for row farming, and livestock grazing is the best possible option for it.

“There's no fence surrounding this,” he added. “There are no lights. There are no additional buildings. There are no wildlife impacts.”

Some of the local residents who attended the appeals hearing were concerned about the impact of the solar farm on views from houses above the property. In addition to existing housing, the city of Ashland recently approved construction of 210 apartments just south of the solar farm site.

“This is Ashland’s front door,” Ashland resident Martin Eldridge said. “This is the beautiful historical property that's been tended to and taken care of by the Billings family, who we knew for many, many years. And to have it sort of co-opted into this sort of industrial project, I think, is kind of an insult to the history and the beauty of the land.”

But planners can’t weigh the viewshed in their review because the property isn’t designated as historic or scenic.

The developers can provide additional information to the planning department until December 9. And the public has until December 16 to submit hard-copy comments to the department.

Hearings Officer Rebekah Dohrman is reviewing the proposal and is expected to make a decision on the appeal by January 6.