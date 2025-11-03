Higher costs push Mt. Ashland to tweak ticket prices and add new options

Mt. Ashland is making changes this winter — adjusting prices, adding new features and testing midweek operations — as the nonprofit ski area faces higher costs from tariffs and insurance.

Season passes will rise by $25, and other tickets will increase $1 to $3. General manager Andrew Gast said they’re feeling the effects of Trump administration tariffs.

Jane Vaughan / JPR A skier on Mt. Ashland in March 2024.

"We had budgeted this year to buy all new ski racks outside the lodge," he said. "They were metal ski racks, and when we went to order them, the cost on them was about 45% higher than what the original estimate was."

Gast said the racks are made in Utah, but the price went up because of a 50% tariff on steel.

Insurance costs are also climbing. There are now only two insurance providers in the state after a court ruling made it easier for people to sue ski resorts for negligence. Insurance now accounts for 12% of Mt. Ashland's operating budget.

"If you look at our competitors, they're increasing prices much faster than we are," Gast said. "We're just really in a spot where we're going to have to start keeping pace with the expenses that we're paying."

But not every price is going up. Weekday lift ticket will drop by $17 to encourage more visitors on slower days. Mt. Ashland is also introducing a new intermediate ticket for the mountain's lower ski lifts and adding a beginner trail for the first time in 50 years.

"[We're] really focusing on families and children and people that want to learn the sport, not just our diehard skiers," Gast said.

In January, the ski area plans to test being open on Wednesdays, which hasn't been done in more than a decade.

Gast said last year was the second busiest season the mountain has ever had, with about 116,000 visitors.

Mt. Ashland’s target opening date is Dec. 13.