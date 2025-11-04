Ashland City Council rejects putting citizens petition on the ballot directly

The Ashland City Council was divided Monday over whether to place a citizens initiative on the ballot that would require voter approval for utility fee increases.

Mayor Tonya Graham broke a 3-3 tie during a study session, denying the request to put the petition on the ballot next year.

Councilor Eric Hansen said he doesn’t believe petitioner George Kramer has the city’s best interests in mind, citing what he called misinformation campaigns that derailed recent tax initiatives.

"My constituents that I've talked to about this particular issue feel similarly that we're concerned that we're going to have a repeat in the future," he said.

Graham interrupted Hansen during his final statement, saying he was making personal attacks against Kramer. Hansend had said Kramer has "an axe to grind with the city of Ashland" and pointed to his past unsuccessful runs for mayor and city council.

Kramer said the city council can’t be trusted with utility fee increases.

"They have not demonstrated any ability to use this power wisely," Kramer said in a statement. "I expect them to go back to fees in the future, if only because it’s easier than actually managing our exploding budget."

The city has recently approved several fee increases, including a $5 monthly parks fee and higher public safety and wildfire risk-reduction fees, without voter approval.

City Councilor Dylan Bloom said he plans to campaign against the measure but supported sending it to voters.

“It's our responsibility as leaders to make sure that the proper information is out there," Bloom said. "And the way we do this is by putting this on the ballot and making sure that we're out front talking about the negative implications that this would have on the community.”

Graham said the measure would tie the council’s hands during budgeting, but added she supports requiring more rigorous public engagement.

Kramer must collect 1,308 signatures to qualify for the ballot, equal to 15% of voters who cast ballots for mayor in the last election. He said he has around 400 so far. Kramer hopes to get this petition on the ballot in time for the May primary or November election next year. But, he has about 18 months to gather enough signatures if needed.