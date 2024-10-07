Conservation groups launch campaign to prevent shoreline erosion in Oregon

The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and the Surfrider Foundation have launched a new campaign to advocate for better protection of the state’s beaches.

Phillip Johnson with the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition said Oregon’s beaches are at risk because of what’s called ‘coastal squeeze.’

“Sea level is rising and storm surges are pushing waves ever higher. And they are coming up against human infrastructure and catching the beaches between," said Johnson. "Our beaches could erode away if we do not seriously think about some new long-term policy.”

Johnson said natural beaches are more resistant to erosion and can also mitigate the effects from disasters. A 2017 study showed that coastal wetlands along the east coast helped prevent around $625 million in flood damages from Hurricane Sandy.

If it's not addressed, Johnson said that this erosion could come with major consequences.

“We could lose our beaches and we would survive, we’d certainly lose a big part of our Oregon soul," he said. "Meanwhile other creatures, especially shorebirds and other wildlife that use the beaches, would be deprived entirely of their habitat.”

Johnson said the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is expected to begin looking at their rules for shoreline hardening. He said Oregon Shores will advocate for tighter restrictions on structures like rip-rap and seawalls. He also proposed that developers look at moving buildings away from the shoreline before they can get a permit to build a seawall.