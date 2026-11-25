An attorney representing Ashland parents is threatening to sue the school district over its proposed reorganization, arguing that Willow Wind Community Learning Center does not meet state requirements for a public alternative education program.

In a letter dated Monday, attorney Michael Stout urged the district to replace its proposal to close Bellview Elementary and TRAILS Outdoor School with a plan that excludes public funding for Willow Wind.

He included a draft lawsuit seeking to block the reorganization and stop the district from funding the program.

“Any transformation plan that incorporates all students and all public schools has to do so in a way that's a legal application of the public money,” he said. “The draft we've seen doesn't do that.”

Stout claims Willow Wind doesn't comply with state law, which details particular categories of students who can be admitted to an alternative education program.

The district said it takes the concerns seriously and will review them with legal counsel.

“We remain committed to listening to community feedback as we evaluate the proposal,” Superintendent Joseph Hattrick wrote in a statement.

Stout argues that Willow Wind does not comply with state requirements governing which students alternative education programs can serve.

He alleges in the letter that the district’s alternative education policy misrepresents state law and cites outdated or nonexistent provisions.

Stout said dozens of Ashland parents contacted him after the district released its reorganization proposal last week.

“If the school district is going to be reorganized as a whole, public funds can only be allocated to schools in a lawful manner,” he said. “If that school isn't following the Oregon standards, then the transformation plan would need to take that into account.”

School Board Chair Russell Hatch was unavailable for an interview Tuesday.

Willow Wind's website says it serves K-8 students "who thrive in a learning environment that encourages student choice and responsibility."

The program occupies a 44-acre property with gardens, fields and ponds and offers both full-time and part-time options, including homeschool support.

To gain admittance to Willow Wind, parents must first meet with administrators before being entered into a lottery.

Unlike other Ashland schools, Willow Wind does not appear separately on the Oregon Department of Education’s list of schools receiving state report cards.

The complaint also alleges discrimination based on gender and disability. In the letter, Stout wrote that parents reported being told by Willow Wind’s principal that the program does not accept students with learning disabilities or behavioral issues. He also wrote that some enrolled students were told they were no longer welcome because of perceived behavioral issues.

In 2023, the Oregon Department of Education investigated a complaint that the district discriminated on the basis of sex by considering gender when choosing students for Willow Wind.

Then-superintendent Samuel Bogdanove acknowledged that gender had been considered and said he directed staff to stop the practice.

In its October 2023 decision, the education department said the district had corrected the practice before the appeal reached the department. It found the district in compliance with the nondiscrimination requirements at issue and closed the case.

