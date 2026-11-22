A Klamath Falls City Schools secretary told a state judge she would not serve on her union's bargaining team again because she doesn’t want to “be targeted and feel belittled.”

The testimony from Sugar Gore, who served on the union’s 2025-26 bargaining team, was part of an unfair labor practices complaint alleging the school district tried to discourage union participation through public criticism of union leaders and restrictions on organizing. The district says its communications aim to promote transparency.

The three-day hearing, held virtually before Employment Relations Board Judge Jennifer Kaufman, began Monday. Luke Kuzava, attorney for the Klamath Falls Association of Classified Employees, said the district engaged in a series of unlawful actions during recent contract negotiations. He called the conduct "increasingly outlandish and improper."

The complaint was filed in March. The hearing followed the district’s failed appeal of an October 2023 ruling that found it committed unfair labor practices and ordered it to pay a civil penalty.

Lisa Danskin, a 13-year district employee and five-year KFACE president, works as a special education paraprofessional at Klamath Union High School. She said the district's behavior had a "chilling effect on the bargaining unit."

Danskin testified she was motivated to bargain for higher wages after seeing co-workers at the food bank and learning how many relied on state assistance.

According to the union, a proposed $1.50-an-houC raise would have disqualified some members from state assistance, leaving them worse off.

Negotiations stalled after 14 sessions and went to mediation. The union considered a strike, and 95% of members pledged to support a strike authorization if needed.

The union did not strike, and the two sides reached a contract agreement, including retroactive pay, a $4 hourly wage increase for all classified employees, cost-of-living adjustments and other benefits.

Disputes over bargaining communications

Both sides accused each other of providing inaccurate information about the negotiations.

The union cited a February notice from school district board chair Andrew Biggs to staff and parents, saying it incorrectly stated the parties were “currently at an impasse in negotiations.”

Danskin said she emailed district leaders, questioned statements about the compensation package, and provided regional pay comparisons, but received no response. The union also cited other district communications it said fell outside the scope of good-faith negotiations.

The district said its communications were necessary because staff members were confused. A union member called to testify by the district said she wanted more communication from union leaders.

Danskin testified that she emailed updates after each bargaining session and held several in-person gatherings.

The district provided a January email from Danskin to a potential union member outlining union benefits. “But in order to get these benefits, you need to join the union,” she wrote.

Unions must represent nonmembers in grievances, and the negotiated wages and benefits apply to members and nonmembers alike. Union representatives said some services are available only to dues-paying members, including union voting rights, liability insurance, access to the union strike fund, attorney representation and discounts.

Clashes over union organizing

The complaint also cited a district press release sent in late February seeking community volunteers to fill workers’ roles if the union went on strike.

Superintendent Keith Brown testified the district “was just brainstorming” and soon realized the plan was not feasible.

Danskin said the request implied staff could be replaced by volunteers. She said she felt disrespected and believed the district was trying to pit families against the union. The complaint called the move “extremely legally and practically problematic, to the point of absurdity.”

The union also alleges that a frequently asked questions document the district distributed to staff discouraged strike participation. Regarding one question about staff conduct during a strike, the document said, “All employees are expected to maintain professional and respectful behavior.”

The union alleges another answer encouraged staff not to pay their union dues.

The union also challenged an all-staff email about cyberbullying, alleging it discouraged protected criticism during a labor dispute. The district email said anonymous accounts allow people to "avoid the courage required for a face-to-face HR discussion" and “create a dangerous illusion that they won’t be caught."

The district also refused to let the union use Eberlein Field, a vacant lot near district headquarters, for a rally. The district said the field posed a safety hazard, but the union argued the public regularly uses it.

Human Resources Director Renee Clark denied the union permission to use the field by email and said she would notify law enforcement. She also informed the student resource officer, a staff member of the Klamath Falls police department, writing, “We will not allow this on our property.”

Criticism of union leadership

In a March press release, Brown criticized Danskin’s leadership and accused her of seeking “personal notoriety” and wanting to become “small-town famous.”

Danskin testified she was devastated by the statement and worried it could affect her professionally and personally. She said community support encouraged her to continue her union activities. Brown told the court he "probably should have phrased that differently."

The dispute also included a February email exchange in which Brown said the district had received reports of bullying and raised concerns about union activities during work hours.

Oregon Education Association representative Del Mallory called the email "confusing and shockingly disingenuous.” He attached a blank unfair labor practice complaint form and warned that the union’s attorney would complete and file the next form.

Brown replied that he hoped that Mallory was making “an attempt at humor’ and that the district planned to file its own complaint, though no such claim has been filed.

During Brown’s testimony, Mallory grabbed a bag of popcorn.

Danskin asked for specific examples of the alleged bullying so she could address the behavior. She said the district did not respond.

At the hearing, the district presented an anonymous note alleging intimidation when the anonymous individual tried to get a headcount of potential strikers. Union representatives argued that an employee's striking status is confidential information.

Emails also questioned whether Danskin was conducting union business during work hours, which is allowed during breaks and lunch.

In March, Brown formally asked Mallory for documentation of how much time Danskin spent on union matters over the past 90 days. He withdrew the request after Mallory asked if it was related to discipline. Brown also contacted reporters about when they interviewed Danskin.

At the hearing, Klamath Union Vice Principal Adam Randall said Danskin had used her personal laptop during work hours. He said the issue was never formally discussed or documented.

Danskin said she was never informed of any concern and received a positive evaluation with no mention of her laptop use. She also said that she uses her personal laptop to create individualized packets for students and other work-related activities.

Final briefs are due mid-December.

