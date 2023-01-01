David Steves

David StevesOregon Public Broadcasting
Action by the two Northwest states creates a West Coast zone where eventually, only new trucks, cars and SUVs that produce zero-emissions can be sold.
The State Land Board at long last approves the creation of the Elliott State Research Forest, meant to end years of debate over what to do about a state forest that no longer generates enough money for education.
The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission approved rules meant to reduce carbon emissions from heavy-duty trucks and buses, which account for 23% of Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The move comes in response to criticism that the state's hazard tree program is being mismanaged.
The Oregon Heath Authority acknowledges it won't be able to vaccinate as many front-line workers and long-term care residents this month as previously thought.
A federal appeals court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency must do more to protect Columbia basin salmon and steelhead from dangerously warm river temperatures.
An energy company with hundreds of thousands of Oregon and Washington customers is considering the early retirement of some of its coal-burning operations.
Twenty environmental groups are calling on Oregon to protect imperiled coho salmon with more restrictions on logging and roadbuilding in coastal forests.
The partial government shutdown is elevating the threat of wildfires in the West. That’s the contention of a dozen Democratic U.S. senators.
The Humboldt marten is in line to get new protections in Oregon as the state considers a trapping ban.
A new agreement aims to help more young salmon make their way past dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers.