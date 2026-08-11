At this Talent market, everything on the shelves is free

At Worthwhile Mercantile in Talent, Oregon, shoppers can pick up groceries, clothing, pet food and household supplies without opening their wallets.

The free market has no income requirements and offers necessities to anyone who needs them. Tammy Wilder, director of the nonprofit Worthwhile Talent, said demand continues to grow as working-class residents, seniors and people affected by the Almeda Fire contend with the rising cost of food, housing and other necessities.

Wilder said customers frequently ask whether everything really is free.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Residents shop at Worthwhile Mercantile in Talent on Aug. 10, 2026.

“You don’t have to look at the cost of that organic pasta,” she said. “You just get to take it if you want it.”

There are limits on how many of some items shoppers can take. Wilder said the goal is to help people make it through the week rather than stock up for a month, so some items are divided into smaller portions.

Most of the market’s supplies come from donations, including produce from home gardens.

“The biggest problem we’ve ever had is having too much stuff donated and not knowing how we’re going to keep it,” Wilder said. “People’s generosity in this town is just unending.”

Talent resident Jakari Limahai uses the market to supplement her meals with items such as beans and soup stock. But not everything she finds there is a necessity.

“The other day I was here and I saw a necklace that was donated, and it’s now my favorite piece of jewelry,” she said. “I wore it like every day for two weeks.”

Jane Vaughan / JPR Worthwhile Mercantile in Talent, shown on Aug. 10, 2026.

Shopper Cindy Aragon said the market complements what she buys at the grocery store, where a trip regularly costs her about $100.

“If I can find some fresh eggs and some bread, it’s wonderful,” she said. “You can find specialty things that you wouldn’t maybe normally purchase at a grocery store because they’re too expensive, like plums or some produce.”

Worthwhile Talent is run entirely by volunteers. Wilder said she hopes to build a system that can provide resources consistently, rather than primarily responding when a major event creates an immediate need.

She also hopes to expand the nonprofit’s services, including by offering home deliveries.

“There’s enough people in the community that will support their neighbors,” she said. “This is possible anywhere. Free stuff is possible.”