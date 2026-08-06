Outside crews are leaving Jackson County. ODF says backup remains available

An out-of-state firefighting team will leave Jackson County on Saturday as the East Evans Creek Fire reaches 95% containment, turning the remaining work over to local crews.

Firefighters from Florida have been helping battle the 15,580-acre fire since late July. Their departure reflects the fire’s progress, not a reduction in the region’s ability to respond to new wildfires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Local ODF crews will continue mopping up the fire, extinguishing hot spots within the fire lines.

Samantha Kadera with ODF Southwest said backup is a call away if another fire breaks out.

“Fire teams and crews are closely monitoring conditions,” Kadera said. “We're ensuring that our resources remain available to respond quickly to any new starts.”

When a fire exceeds local firefighting capacity, the state can request additional resources from elsewhere in Oregon or around the country.

Kadera said outside resources are released only after officials determine the remaining crews can continue suppression efforts safely and effectively. Those resources can then be reassigned where they are needed most.

“The need for the team goes wherever that big fire is,” Kadera said.

If another large fire breaks out in Southern Oregon, local incident commanders and district forester can request additional resources if local crews cannot handle it, Kadera said.

“We’re always ready,” she said.