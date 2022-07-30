© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire

McKinney fire grows quickly, forces evacuations near Yreka

Jefferson Public Radio | By Geoffrey Riley
Published July 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM PDT
McKinney Fire 2022.png
CalFire
McKinney fire from remote camera atop Antelope Peak near Yreka, Saturday morning.

The McKinney fire reported Friday night (July 29) continued to grow rapidly

First it's hot, then there's lightning, then there are fires. The McKinney fire follows this familiar pattern.

The fire, first reported Friday night, July 29th, started on one of the hottest days of the year and continued growing rapidly through the night. By Saturday afternoon, evacuation advisories covered an area extending from the outskirts of Yreka, across the Klamath River, and northwest all the way to the Oregon state line.

The McKinney is not the only fire in the evacuation zones. The Klamath National Forest reports two other fires, Evans and China2, merging in the mountains north of the Klamath River.

KNF reported the fire size at 30,000-40,000 acres (estimated) by mid-afternoon Saturday. It grew swiftly even overnight, when fires are generally calmed by lower temperatures and higher humidities.

While the fire is not threatening Oregon communities at this time, the U.S. Forest Service is preparing for suppression efforts if this fire spreads or another sparks up in the region.

In a release Saturday morning, USFS officials say they've requested at least an additional 15 fire engines and dozers and more firefighters, expected to arrive today.

Firefighters expect more rapid growth, with high temperatures, higher winds, and even more lightning in the forecast.

Updated: July 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT
July 30, 3:00 pm: This story has been updated with information from the USFS related to fire suppression preparations in Oregon.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for over 35 years, working in both television and radio.
