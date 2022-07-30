McKinney fire grows quickly, forces evacuations near Yreka

First it's hot, then there's lightning, then there are fires. The McKinney fire follows this familiar pattern.

The fire, first reported Friday night, July 29th, started on one of the hottest days of the year and continued growing rapidly through the night. By Saturday afternoon, evacuation advisories covered an area extending from the outskirts of Yreka, across the Klamath River, and northwest all the way to the Oregon state line.

The McKinney is not the only fire in the evacuation zones. The Klamath National Forest reports two other fires, Evans and China2, merging in the mountains north of the Klamath River.

KNF reported the fire size at 30,000-40,000 acres (estimated) by mid-afternoon Saturday. It grew swiftly even overnight, when fires are generally calmed by lower temperatures and higher humidities.

While the fire is not threatening Oregon communities at this time, the U.S. Forest Service is preparing for suppression efforts if this fire spreads or another sparks up in the region.

In a release Saturday morning, USFS officials say they've requested at least an additional 15 fire engines and dozers and more firefighters, expected to arrive today.

Firefighters expect more rapid growth, with high temperatures, higher winds, and even more lightning in the forecast.