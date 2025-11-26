© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Bonanza High School offers innovative farm training program

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:53 AM PST
Bonanza students use an egg washer to prepare eggs for sale at the Bonanza General Store.
Klamath County School District
Bonanza students use an egg washer to prepare eggs for sale at the Bonanza General Store.

Over the past few years, Bonanza High School’s agriculture program has expanded into a multifaceted operation that blends science, business, engineering and craftsmanship. Students manage a chicken flock, care for sheep, tend gardens of fruits and vegetables, and operate farm machinery—all while learning real-world business and economic lessons to build skills that help sustain their rural community.

Nicholas Sparks is a construction and manufacturing teacher at Bonanza High School and joins the Exchange.

A Bonanza student gathers eggs from the school's chicken coop.
Klamath County School District
A Bonanza student gathers eggs from the school’s chicken coop.

The growth of the program is the result of intentional planning. Bonanza Junior/Senior High School Principal Jordan Osborn and his team have secured around $600,000 in grants to fund a shop renovation, equipment, fencing, cold frames, and other resources. This fall, the addition of a new tractor—purchased through a community-supported grant—will allow students to earn certification in safe tractor operation while contributing to fieldwork and construction projects around the school farm.

Bonanza teachers Nick Sparks and Marie Kinney walk through the school's chicken coop area.
Klamath County School District
Bonanza teachers Nick Sparks and Marie Kinney walk through the school’s chicken coop area.
Bonanza students carry supplies needed to feed the school's chickens and sheep.
Klamath County School District
Bonanza students carry supplies needed to feed the school’s chickens and sheep.
A Bonanza student welds metal from a former swing set to build a sheep birthing pen.
Klamath County School District
A Bonanza student welds metal from a former swing set to build a sheep birthing pen.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
