Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | New material designed at OSU offers breakthrough in medical imaging

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:40 PM PST
Scientists at Oregon State University have filed a patent on a design for a new magnetic resonance imaging contrast agent with the potential to outperform current agents while being less toxic to patients and more environmentally friendly.
Scientists at Oregon State University have filed a patent on a design for a new magnetic resonance imaging contrast agent with the potential to outperform current agents while being less toxic to patients and more environmentally friendly.

Dr. Kyriakos C. Stylianou, Associate Professor in the Material Discovery Lab at Oregon State University, joins the Exchange.

Professor Kyriakos and his team developed a new material, called a Metal-Organic Framework (MOF), for use in medical imaging/MRIs. The new material is nontoxic and performs better as an imaging agent than materials currently in use, which are toxic. The long-range effort is to get the material into mainstream usage. The next step would is a trials stage, which requires sufficient funding.

