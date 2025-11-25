Weds 9:25 | New material designed at OSU offers breakthrough in medical imaging

Dr. Kyriakos C. Stylianou, Associate Professor in the Material Discovery Lab at Oregon State University, joins the Exchange.

Professor Kyriakos and his team developed a new material, called a Metal-Organic Framework (MOF), for use in medical imaging/MRIs. The new material is nontoxic and performs better as an imaging agent than materials currently in use, which are toxic. The long-range effort is to get the material into mainstream usage. The next step would is a trials stage, which requires sufficient funding.

MRI Contrasting Agents

