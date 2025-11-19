© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

More than 1,000 square miles of Pacific Northwest forest canopy damaged due to 'heat dome'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 19, 2025 at 10:51 AM PST
Christopher Still is a tree physiologist at Oregon State University.
OSU
Researchers at Oregon State University reviewed satellite imagery showing that the 2021 “heat dome” scorched almost 5% of the forested area in western Oregon and western Washington, turning foliage in canopies from a healthy green to red or orange, sometimes within a matter of hours.

Damage to foliage leads to a range of problems for trees including reduced photosynthesis and increased vulnerability to pests and disease, scientists at Oregon State say. The study by researchers at OSU and the U.S. Forest Service identified a total area of more than 1,000 square miles of damaged forests, which is nearly the size of Rhode Island.

Joining the Exchange to discuss is Christopher Still, tree physiologist in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University.

