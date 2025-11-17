© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Arts: Spotlight on music and some holiday humor

By Mike Green,
Natalie GolayVanessa FinneyDave Jackson
Published November 17, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Ashland, Oregon Festival of Light
Travel Southern Oregon
Ashland, Oregon Festival of Light

NOTE: Due to a sudden electrical blackout today during the recording of the Jefferson Exchange, we experienced some technical difficulties.

In continuation of our new series, JX Arts, the Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green visits with arts reporter Vanessa Finney, who also hosts JPR podcasts "The Creative Way" and "My Better Half." She is joined by Dave Jackson, host of JPR's "Open Air" and curator of music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service. It's a roundtable discussion of music, art and culture featured on JPR and from around our region during the holiday season.

Dave Jackson, Mike Green and Vanessa Finney in the JPR studio on Sept. 16, 2025. Dave hosts Open Air and curates music for the Rhythm and News Service of JPR. Vanessa hosts the podcasts, The Creative Way and My Better Half. Mike is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
