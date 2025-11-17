JX Arts: Spotlight on music and some holiday humor

NOTE: Due to a sudden electrical blackout today during the recording of the Jefferson Exchange, we experienced some technical difficulties.

In continuation of our new series, JX Arts, the Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green visits with arts reporter Vanessa Finney, who also hosts JPR podcasts "The Creative Way" and "My Better Half." She is joined by Dave Jackson, host of JPR's "Open Air" and curator of music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service. It's a roundtable discussion of music, art and culture featured on JPR and from around our region during the holiday season.