© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9AM | Oregon farm school launches 10-year plan

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Third graders in Marion County learn about community food systems at Elementary AgFrest, organized by Oregon State University Extension Service at the the Chemeketa Community College Agriculture Complex and Marion Polk Food Share Youth Farm in Salem.
Photo by Amanda Loman
/
OSU
Third graders in Marion County learn about community food systems at Elementary AgFrest, organized by Oregon State University Extension Service at the the Chemeketa Community College Agriculture Complex and Marion Polk Food Share Youth Farm in Salem.

The Oregon Farm to School Network, which includes the Oregon State University Extension Service, has released Oregon Harvest for Schools: 10-Year Strategic Vision for Oregon Farm to School (2025–2035) — a roadmap to ensure every child has access to delicious, nutritious local food while supporting Oregon’s farmers, food makers, educators and communities. The new plan continues the state’s progress and partnership with a shared vision for the next decade.

Melina Barker, Director of the Oregon Farm to School Network, joins the Exchange.

ABOUT
The Oregon Farm to School Network supports school gardens and local food access across the state, working with nearly 1,000 educators, 500 food producers, 400 nonprofits and nearly 300 child nutrition professionals to educate students about where their food comes from.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay