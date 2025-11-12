Thurs 9AM | Oregon farm school launches 10-year plan

The Oregon Farm to School Network, which includes the Oregon State University Extension Service, has released Oregon Harvest for Schools: 10-Year Strategic Vision for Oregon Farm to School (2025–2035) — a roadmap to ensure every child has access to delicious, nutritious local food while supporting Oregon’s farmers, food makers, educators and communities. The new plan continues the state’s progress and partnership with a shared vision for the next decade.

Melina Barker, Director of the Oregon Farm to School Network, joins the Exchange.

ABOUT

The Oregon Farm to School Network supports school gardens and local food access across the state, working with nearly 1,000 educators, 500 food producers, 400 nonprofits and nearly 300 child nutrition professionals to educate students about where their food comes from.

