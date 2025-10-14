© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Free drop-off center for hard-to-recycle materials opens in Ashland—first in nation

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:49 PM PDT
FILE: In June 2020, Hillsboro Far West Recycling workers look for plastic bags and plastics wraps in recycled materials to avoid jamming the sorting machine and delaying work. Oregon's new recycling program that launches in July 2025 will create a network of drop-off sites where people can take hard-to-recycle materials like plastic bags.
Monica Samayoa
/
OPB
FILE: In June 2020, Hillsboro Far West Recycling workers look for plastic bags and plastics wraps in recycled materials to avoid jamming the sorting machine and delaying work. Oregon's new recycling program that launches in July 2025 will create a network of drop-off sites where people can take hard-to-recycle materials like plastic bags.

Ashland leads the way in opening the first free hard-to-recycle drop center in the nation. More than 140 more sites expected to open across Oregon. Joining the Exchange to offer more insight is Alex Bertolucci, the Oregon Communications Manager at Circular Action Alliance.

The Ashland site is the first of its kind in the country that is funded by the brands and companies that make packaging and paper products. Oregon is the first of several states where the cost of recycling no longer falls solely on local governments and customers. Instead, brands that make and sell packaging and paper products now help cover the cost of recycling those materials. Learn more RecycleOn.org/Oregon.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
