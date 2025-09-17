Thurs 9AM | Beware: Biting mosquito detected in Ashland

An invasive mosquito species was found in Ashland last week, marking the second year it's been found in southern Oregon.

Joining the Exchange is Andrew Partin, a vector ecologist with the Jackson County Vector Control District.

Aedes aegypti, a mosquito native to North Africa, was first found in Talent last year. The species has spread to other warm climates, including the southeast United States.

These mosquitoes can transmit diseases, such as Zika virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Unlike native species, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes prefer to bite humans during the day.

Jackson County Public Health officials said there were no confirmed infections linked to the species in Oregon. But officials are concerned about its reappearance this year and in another city.