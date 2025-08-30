Officials warn about an invasive mosquito in Jackson County

Aedes aegypti, a mosquito native to North Africa, was first found in Talent last year. The species has spread to other warm climates, including the southeast United States.

These mosquitoes can transmit diseases, such as Zika virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Unlike native species, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes prefer to bite humans during the day.

Jackson County Public Health officials said there were no confirmed infections linked to the species in Oregon. But officials are concerned about its reappearance this year and in another city.

Officials said that eliminating standing water in yards and gardens is key to preventing the mosquito species from becoming established in the area. The insects can breed in as little as a bottle-cap’s worth of water.

The Jackson County Vector Control District is going door-to-door to educate residents and distribute free "water dunks." The treatments, which are safe for pets and wildlife, can be used in troughs and birdbaths to kill larvae before they mature.

Officials are asking residents to report any mosquitoes with white markings or that bite during the day.