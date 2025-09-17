© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Beware: Biting mosquito detected in Ashland

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:26 AM PDT
A resting Aedes aegypti mosquito photographed in southeast Ashland.
Photo by Joe Baures
An invasive mosquito species was found in Ashland last week, marking the second year it's been found in southern Oregon.

Joining the Exchange is Andrew Partin, a vector ecologist with the Jackson County Vector Control District.

Andrew Partin, a vector control ecologist with the Jackson County Vector Control District, joins Jefferson Exchange host, Mike Green, in the JPR studio on Sept. 18, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Aedes aegypti, a mosquito native to North Africa, was first found in Talent last year. The species has spread to other warm climates, including the southeast United States.

These mosquitoes can transmit diseases, such as Zika virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Unlike native species, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes prefer to bite humans during the day.

Jackson County Public Health officials said there were no confirmed infections linked to the species in Oregon. But officials are concerned about its reappearance this year and in another city.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
