Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Connecting climate change and wildfire risk

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
A fire burns close to a home near the Rogue River.
Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr
A fire burns close to a home near the Rogue River.

Dr. Chris Adlam joins the Exchange. As wildfire trends become increasingly obvious, questions about their driving forces become more urgent.

Dr. Chris Adlam, Southwest Regional Fire Specialist with the Oregon State University Extension Service and Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center, will be the featured speaker at the August SOCAN monthly general meeting.

Dr. Adlam will discuss how climate is influencing fire risk in the region, what climate projections portend for our future, and what steps we can take to minimize the risk.

The free program is from 6 pm – 7:30 pm on Tuesday August 26th at the Medford Public Library, 205, S. Central Avenue, Medford.

Many factors affect wildfire behavior and impact: forest management, disruptions to fire’s natural role, patterns of development, and, importantly, changes to the climate. What do we know about how wildfires are changing, the causes, and options for climate adaptation?

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
