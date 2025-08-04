Tues 9:25 | JX Foodie: Late August, long summer evenings, and dining al fresco

In august the days are still long and evenings are still warm, the perfect conditions for eating outdoors.

On this episode, Erika Bishop and Will Smith join the Exchange to talk about some of their favorite spots for dining al fresco in the Rogue Valley and beyond, in a fun free-flowing casual conversation. From casual eateries to fine dining, it's all about food, family, friends and community.

ABOUT

Erika Bishop is a former producer on the Food Network and current owner of the Pot Rack in Jacksonville. Will Smith is food stylist and host of JPR's Savor podcast.