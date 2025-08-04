© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | JX Foodie: Late August, long summer evenings, and dining al fresco

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT

In august the days are still long and evenings are still warm, the perfect conditions for eating outdoors.

On this episode, Erika Bishop and Will Smith join the Exchange to talk about some of their favorite spots for dining al fresco in the Rogue Valley and beyond, in a fun free-flowing casual conversation. From casual eateries to fine dining, it's all about food, family, friends and community.

ABOUT
Erika Bishop is a former producer on the Food Network and current owner of the Pot Rack in Jacksonville. Will Smith is food stylist and host of JPR's Savor podcast.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay