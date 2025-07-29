© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Power outage? Best practices for staying in touch

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 29, 2025
A Pacific Gas & Electric employee repairs a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise in 2018.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP Photo
A Pacific Gas & Electric employee repairs a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise in 2018.

We often talk about emergency preparedness, having a go-bag, water, having a generator to keep lights and apppliances going and so on. But what about communications? Information is critical during an emergency and it is important to have a plan for communications too.

Jeff Perkins joins the Exchange. He's the Public Communications Specialist for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management offers a list of best practices and tips for staying in touch and using the PACE method (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency) during an emergency when regular communications are out or limited. Learn more at CISA.GOV.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
