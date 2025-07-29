Power outage? Best practices for staying in touch

We often talk about emergency preparedness, having a go-bag, water, having a generator to keep lights and apppliances going and so on. But what about communications? Information is critical during an emergency and it is important to have a plan for communications too.

Jeff Perkins joins the Exchange. He's the Public Communications Specialist for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management offers a list of best practices and tips for staying in touch and using the PACE method (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency) during an emergency when regular communications are out or limited. Learn more at CISA.GOV.