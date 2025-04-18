Mon 9AM | Why is measles making a comeback?

Dr. Adam Ratner is author of "Booster Shots: The Urgent Lessons of Measles and the Uncertain Future of Children's Health." He joins the Exchange to discuss his new book.

Dr. Ratner is a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist. He's concerned about the potential resurgence of measles and the antivaccine movement. He offers insights on how to prepare for the next pandemic

Using a combination of patient narrative, historical analysis, and scientific research, Dr. Adam Ratner argues that the increase in outbreaks of measles now on the heels of a COVID pandemic are bellwethers of forgotten knowledge—indicators of decaying trust in science and an underfunded public health infrastructure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adam Ratner, MD, MPH, is a professor of pediatrics and microbiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital and Bellevue Hospital Center. In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Ratner directs an active research group and teaches students, residents, and other trainees. He speaks widely in both academic settings and news outlets on topics relevant to vaccination and infections in childhood. His work has appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine, PNAS, Pediatrics, and other venues. He edits a major textbook of pediatric infectious diseases, has chaired grant review panels for the National Institutes of Health, and serves on numerous advisory and editorial boards.