© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Slow soil, quickening insects: April gardening tips

By Geoffrey Riley,
Grace Florjancic
Published April 17, 2025 at 11:11 AM PDT

We're right around the time of year when it's unlikely that a garden (at least in the Medford area) will be visited by frost overnight. Just the same, it may take a while for the soil to warm up. The insects require a bit less preheating, it turns out. These and other gardening issues are part of our resumption of the Garden for Life podcast.

Sitting in for Lynn Kunstman this time is Grace Florjancic, who is the Master Gardener training coordinator at Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center near Medford. We talk about things gardeners should consider doing as things warm up, and what they might have been doing a few weeks back.

Home (Current)

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Grace Florjancic
See stories by Grace Florjancic