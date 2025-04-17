Fri 9:25 | Slow soil, quickening insects: April gardening tips

We're right around the time of year when it's unlikely that a garden (at least in the Medford area) will be visited by frost overnight. Just the same, it may take a while for the soil to warm up. The insects require a bit less preheating, it turns out. These and other gardening issues are part of our resumption of the Garden for Life podcast.

Sitting in for Lynn Kunstman this time is Grace Florjancic, who is the Master Gardener training coordinator at Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center near Medford. We talk about things gardeners should consider doing as things warm up, and what they might have been doing a few weeks back.