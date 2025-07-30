Wildfire near Anderson triggers evacuations

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 - Go Now - evacuation order in Anderson, California, along Happy Valley road between Shawn Drive and Treat Avenue because of the Shawn Fire. There is also an evacuation warning along Flowers Lane and Blue Horse Road.

As of 1:55 p.m., the fire is at 25 to 30 acres. Fire activity has moderated but still dealing with some short range spotting at the head - per Incident Command

Road closures in the area are northbound Happy Valley Road at Palm, southbound Happy Valley Road at Flowers Lane

The temporary collection point for evacuees is at West Valley High School.