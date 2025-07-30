© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 - Go Now - evacuation order in Anderson, California, along Happy Valley Road between Shawn Drive and Treat Avenue because of the Shawn Fire. There is also an evacuation warning along Flowers Lane and Blue Horse Road. READ MORE ...

Wildfire near Anderson triggers evacuations

Jefferson Public Radio | By JPR News staff
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 - Go Now - evacuation order in Anderson, California, along Happy Valley road between Shawn Drive and Treat Avenue because of the Shawn Fire. There is also an evacuation warning along Flowers Lane and Blue Horse Road.

As of 1:55 p.m., the fire is at 25 to 30 acres. Fire activity has moderated but still dealing with some short range spotting at the head - per Incident Command

Road closures in the area are northbound Happy Valley Road at Palm, southbound Happy Valley Road at Flowers Lane

The temporary collection point for evacuees is at West Valley High School.

More information can be found on the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Tags
Wildfire Wildfire
JPR News staff
See stories by JPR News staff
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now