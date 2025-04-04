Mon 9AM | In Memoriam: Ninety-three year-old Ashland sprinter encouraged everyone to get out and move

JPR extends condolences to the family of Roy Sutton, who passed away. In memoriam, we offer this replay of a conversation between My Better Half host, Vanessa Finney, and Roy from August 2024.

Ever wonder why local papers don't cover senior games like they cover high school and college sports? Ashland sprinter Roy Sutton has placed well in his age group at the two main annual masters sports events in Oregon - the Hayward Classic in Eugene and the Oregon Senior Games in Corvallis - and it's just the latest part of his lifelong commitment to staying physically active. He attributes his high level of health to regular exercise, something backed up by research pointing to lifestyle as a greater determiner of longevity than genes.

Roy wants to spread the word about the official recommendation to get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. To that end, he's promoting the idea of a 150+ club, where people wear gear with that logo around town and recognize fitness values in each other.

The 93-year-old heads back to the biennial Oregon Senior Games in Corvallis in August, and registration is open for anyone interested.

He joins host Vanessa Finney in this episode of My Better Half.