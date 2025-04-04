© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

In memoriam: 94-year-old Ashland sprinter encouraged everyone to get out and move

By Vanessa Finney
Published April 4, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Roy Sutton and fellow medalist at the 2023 National Senior Games
Roy Sutton and fellow medalist at the 2023 National Senior Games

JPR extends condolences to the family of Roy Sutton, who passed away. In memoriam, we offer this replay of a conversation between My Better Half host, Vanessa Finney, and Roy from August 2024.

August 2024 post:
Ever wonder why local papers don't cover senior games like they cover high school and college sports? Ashland sprinter Roy Sutton has placed well in his age group at the two main annual masters sports events in Oregon - the Hayward Classic in Eugene and the Oregon Senior Games in Corvallis - and it's just the latest part of his lifelong commitment to staying physically active. He attributes his high level of health to regular exercise, something backed up by research pointing to lifestyle as a greater determiner of longevity than genes.

Roy wants to spread the word about the official recommendation to get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. To that end, he's promoting the idea of a 150+ club, where people wear gear with that logo around town and recognize fitness values in each other.

The 93-year-old heads back to the biennial Oregon Senior Games in Corvallis in August, and registration is open for anyone interested.

He joins host Vanessa Finney in this episode of My Better Half.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney