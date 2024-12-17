© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | How does city zoning impact how we live?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:30 PM PST
Active Towns
Author Sara Bronin is an architect, attorney and a professor at Cornell University.

Zoning codes dictate how and where we can build housing, factories, restaurants and parks. They limit how tall buildings can be and where trees can be planted. Zoning determines the placement of schools, churches, single family homes and multifamily homes. Zoning maps decide where roads can be built ... and where they cannot.

How we make use of the land around us is determined by a very small group of people who are in charge of planning the city structure and infrastructure. And we seldom notice or care about zoning until it impacts our lives in such a way that we are compelled to care. That's when we realize we have so little knowledge about zoning maps, zoning language and zoning plans. And when we try to change the zoning laws, we discover how rooted in history zoning is ... and how resistant history is to change.

Joining the exchange to help us understand how much zoning impacts our daily lives is Sara C. Bronin, author of "Keys to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World." Sara is an architect, attorney and professor at Cornell University.

We'll also hear from Stephanie Powers, the Director of City Planning at the City of Central Point, Oregon.

City of Central Point Planning Director Stephanie Powers with JPR Host Mike Green
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
City of Central Point

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
