Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Tips for keeping homes warm, energy costs low

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Energy Trust offers tips and tools to save money and energy, and provide assistance for low-income households.
Energy Trust
Energy Trust of Oregon is a nonprofit that makes it easier for people to use less energy while keeping their homes warm, and when freezing temperatures hit, staying warm can make all the difference.

Jami Seymore from Energy Trust of Oregon joins the Exchange with an overview of the organization, tips for reducing energy usage, and resources people who are struggling can use to pay their bill, such as programs providing funding for insulating or direct cash assistance.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
