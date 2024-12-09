Tips for keeping homes warm, energy costs low
Energy Trust of Oregon is a nonprofit that makes it easier for people to use less energy while keeping their homes warm, and when freezing temperatures hit, staying warm can make all the difference.
Jami Seymore from Energy Trust of Oregon joins the Exchange with an overview of the organization, tips for reducing energy usage, and resources people who are struggling can use to pay their bill, such as programs providing funding for insulating or direct cash assistance.