© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | Dimmer lights help night-flying migrating birds navigate safely

By Milt Radford,
Natalie Golay
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Oregon night sky
Bird Alliance of Oregon
/
Bird Alliance of Oregon
Oregon night sky

From hummingbirds and warblers to sparrows and geese, millions of birds migrate across North America every year, covering hundreds to thousands of miles. Most of these birds, some that weigh as little as half an ounce, make this remarkable and perilous journey at night, visualizing the magnetic pull of the earth and using the moon and stars to set their course.

By reducing sky-glow over our cities, we can help them make it to their destinations safely. Mary Coolidge of the Oregon Bird Alliance joins the Exchange to talk about their Lights Out Messaging Campaign help us better understand how light pollution from cities disrupts the natural migration process of birds.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Milt Radford
Milt is the producer and host of Morning Edition on JPR. He has worked as a television meteorologist and broadcast journalist in both southern Oregon and his home state of Alaska. Milt has degrees and certifications in communications and atmospheric science.
See stories by Milt Radford
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay