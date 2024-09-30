Tues 9:25 | Dimmer lights help night-flying migrating birds navigate safely

From hummingbirds and warblers to sparrows and geese, millions of birds migrate across North America every year, covering hundreds to thousands of miles. Most of these birds, some that weigh as little as half an ounce, make this remarkable and perilous journey at night, visualizing the magnetic pull of the earth and using the moon and stars to set their course.

By reducing sky-glow over our cities, we can help them make it to their destinations safely. Mary Coolidge of the Oregon Bird Alliance joins the Exchange to talk about their Lights Out Messaging Campaign help us better understand how light pollution from cities disrupts the natural migration process of birds.