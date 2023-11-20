© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | The recipe repository: the recipes JX listeners shared for the holiday season

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM PST

We can almost smell the turkey already. Thanksgiving is America's big eating holiday, kicking off a season where many people are in danger of gaining a few pounds.

The JX has been asking for recipes from listeners, and we have several in hand to talk about as Thanksgiving approaches. And who better to have along for the conversation but Will Smith, the host of our Savor podcast? Will and Nick Stevenson, one of the leaders of Medford's Dunbar Farms, talk about recipes, good food, and how to enjoy the season without maybe gaining the weight.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team