Tue 9:25 | The recipe repository: the recipes JX listeners shared for the holiday season

We can almost smell the turkey already. Thanksgiving is America's big eating holiday, kicking off a season where many people are in danger of gaining a few pounds.

The JX has been asking for recipes from listeners, and we have several in hand to talk about as Thanksgiving approaches. And who better to have along for the conversation but Will Smith, the host of our Savor podcast? Will and Nick Stevenson, one of the leaders of Medford's Dunbar Farms, talk about recipes, good food, and how to enjoy the season without maybe gaining the weight.