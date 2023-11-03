The Jefferson Exchange wants your Thanksgiving recipes

We’re dividing our list into Appetizers, Sides, Entrees, and Desserts. Send us your recipes and a sentence or two about it. (For example, let us know if this is your great grandma’s sweet potato pie recipe or if you invented this dip when you spilled your appletini into a bowl of sour cream). Email your recipes to the Jefferson Exchange at jxproducer@sou.edu

We look forward to sharing your recipes and we hope you find a couple that you want to try.

Happy Thanksgiving from Jefferson Public Radio.

***********************************

Sides:

JPR Reporter Roman Battaglia’s Vegan Gravy:

¼ cup vegan butter (or extra virgin olive oil) ¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon dried rosemary

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

Add the vegan butter (or olive oil) to a saucepan and when it’s hot and melted, whisk in the flour. Cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes or until it starts to turn golden brown, whisking frequently. Incorporate the spices (garlic powder, onion powder, rosemary, thyme, and pepper) and whisk again. Add the soy sauce and whisk one more time. Slowly whisk in the vegetable stock and the milk until no clumps remain. Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat for about 5-15 minutes or until thickens, whisking frequently.

Serve your vegan gravy immediately.

Will Smith, the host of our food segment Savor shares his recipe for Sweet Potato Gratin.

2C heavy cream

3 cloves garlic

2.5 pounds sweet potato peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick

2 teaspoons thyme

1.5 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 cups shredded gruyere

Preheat oven 400F, combine garlic and cream in saucepan and bring to simmer.

Butter a 9x13 inch shallow casserole dish.

Place half of the potatoes in an overlapping pattern. Use half the spices and half the cheese to cover this layer. Place remaining potatoes in an overlapping pattern and cover with the remaining spices and cheese. Stir the cream mixture and pour the garlic cream and over the casserole. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil and continue baking until casserole is browned and bubbling. Allow to cool for 30 minutes before serving.



