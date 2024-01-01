Sheraz Sadiq

Sheraz SadiqOregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum recently convened an all-day meeting with experts from law enforcement and public health to talk about the state's fentanyl crisis.
The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch in Bend provides peer support counseling to veterans and opportunities for them to learn ranching and farming skills while creating community and a space for healing.
A conversation with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on education, affordable housing and the hardest thing about her new jobOPB's "Think Out Loud" host Dave Miller talked with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek about homelessness, affordable housing, education and other top challenges facing the state.
A new study by researchers at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health reveals large gaps in services in Oregon for substance use disorder treatment, prevention and recovery.
Scientists at the Oregon Institute of Technology were recently awarded a $1 million grant from the federal government that could result in research that improves health outcomes in Southern Oregon due to wildfire smoke.
Coos Bay culinary instructor Chris Foltz and his student, Nick Graham, turn giant pieces of ice into detailed works of art.
Hemp farmers in Oregon worry about the future of their industry amid an array of challenges, including new state rules and enforcement and an uncertain regulatory environment at the federal level.
Oregon's state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, spoke about the data and projections that drove the recently announced decision to end Oregon's indoor mask requirement no later than March 31.