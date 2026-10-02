Judge sides with Ashland in City Hall lawsuit

Ashland does not have to keep operating a town hall and jail on its downtown City Hall property, a Jackson County judge has ruled.

Circuit Judge Benjamin Bloom found that the city fulfilled the 1884 deed’s requirement by constructing the buildings. But a final judgment is still pending, and questions remain about other restrictions on the property.

The Helman family gave the land to Ashland with the requirement that the city use it for a public plaza and build a town hall and jail. The plaza remains, but the jail has not operated for decades. City Hall has also been closed for much of this year after safety issues were discovered.

The city is seeking full control over the property. Helman descendants have argued that the deed restrictions should remain to keep the land in public hands.

Deborah Vincent, an attorney representing some of the heirs, said Bloom’s ruling answers only one outstanding question.

"While the Court concluded that the deed’s requirement for the erection of a City Hall and jail was fulfilled by their construction, the decision does not erase the deed or all of the continuing restrictions associated with the Helman property," said Vincent in an email. "The order appears to be a narrower ruling than the City was seeking in their complaint."

Vincent said a final judgment is still needed to determine whether other restrictions remain. The heirs could also appeal.

Ashland’s attorney, Johan Pietila, declined to comment until the final judgment.

The City Council is scheduled to discuss City Hall repairs Tuesday, Oct. 6. The work could cost up to $3.5 million.