Ashland mulls keeping a parks fee that’s set to expire next year

The fee was controversial when it was created last year. The $5.15 charge added to monthly bills from Ashland's power utility is alongside two other fees for public safety and wildfire prevention. During the city council meeting Tuesday night, Council Member Eric Hansen said the fee has helped keep park programs alive.

“The parks are our greatest asset to draw people to Ashland to stay, to work, to play, to spend," said Hansen. "And I would just be horrified if come around 2027 we had to dig deeper into cuts."

The fee generates around $750,000 annually, about 10% of the parks department budget. It’s currently set to expire next year.

The parks department would have to make around $500,000 in cuts. if the fee was not renewed. Other council members wanted the city to look at making the fee more progressive; where those with higher incomes pay a greater share.

According to Deputy City Manager Jordan Rooklyn, the city could change the fee so that residents are charged by the square footage of their home. But right now the city doesn't have a way to do that until its technology gets an upgrade. In the meantime, staff will explore other options, such as charging a different fee for residential and commercial customers and a fee waiver for low-income residents.

Council Member Jeff Dahle said this time, the council needs to carefully consider their options.

“This is about first and foremost building trust and showing value," said Dahle. "And I think we need to do a little bit of work here, a lot of work actually.”

Ashland’s parks fee is similar to other nearby cities, but it’s the only one that has a sunset date.

Deliberations over keeping this fee will take place under a new structure the city council is also working on. That includes at least a month of notice beforehand.