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Wyden says Medicare for All is solution to Southern Oregon health care woes

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:11 PM PDT
A woman sits at a table with a microphone. A seated crowd is behind her. Her daughter stands next to her.
Justin Higginbottom
/
JPR News
Kristina Cam gives testimony at Sen. Ron Wyden's Reimagining Health Care for America listening tour on August 18, 2006 in Medford.

Oregon is especially vulnerable to federal cuts after expanding Medicaid coverage.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden wrapped up a statewide healthcare tour in Medford this week, where patients and providers described struggles with insurance coverage, rising costs and access to care.

The Oregon Democrat said those experiences point to broader problems with the U.S. health care system and bolster his case for expanding Medicare to cover all Americans.

“These sessions are basically people talking about their health care nightmares,” Wyden said.

Kristina Cam told Wyden she struggled to obtain an autism diagnosis for her daughter because of age restrictions. Now, she said, her insurance won’t cover her daughter’s shoe inserts because they fall below the ankle.

“My husband and I decided that I would quit my job in the medical field due to my monthly income paying just for daycare,” Cam said.

Ashley Hughes described battling her private insurer to get medication approved for an autoimmune disease while she was in severe pain.

"I was repeatedly put on hold for hours, hung up on, transferred between different departments, given conflicting information and even confused with another patient,” Hughes said.

Raymond Hino, CEO of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center in Bandon, said his facility faces rising costs and declining revenue.

“If you think it's just the small rural hospitals that are struggling — it's not,” Hino said. “It's all hospitals.”

State Rep. Pam Marsh said the federal budget law passed last year could further limit access to health care for Rogue Valley residents.

“Even when the system was working, [it] was falling short for the needs of families and individuals across the state,” Marsh said.

Wyden’s office said nearly 250,000 Oregonians are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The legislation cuts federal Medicaid spending by an estimated $1 trillion over 10 years.

Marsh said Oregon could be particularly affected because the state has spent years expanding Medicaid coverage.

“Oregon is going to be hit by the federal changes as much as any state because we took such advantage of the opportunity to expand services,” Marsh said.

Asante recently cut services at its Ashland facility, which is in Marsh’s district. The hospital system cited several financial pressures, including low reimbursement rates from government programs, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Wyden said he wants to go in the opposite direction by expanding federal health coverage.

“Oregon and America need a new foundation for a healthcare system that works for patients and families,” he said. “That is Medicare for All.”

He said he plans to push the issue as a ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, even though that would put him at odds with some in his party.

Democratic leaders in Congress have not embraced Medicare for All.
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Health and Medicine Top StoriesOregon NewsRon WydenRural healthMedicaidAppfeed
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
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