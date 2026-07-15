Humboldt County weighs detention facility and data center bans

Humboldt County supervisors took the first step Tuesday toward permanently banning detention facilities, including those operated by federal immigration authorities, after public concern over rumors that a proposed Amazon warehouse could become an immigration detention center.

The proposed Amazon distribution center in McKinleyville has fueled speculation that the warehouse could one day be converted into a detention facility. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased warehouses similar to Amazon facilities elsewhere, but Amazon has said it is not involved in any discussions with ICE and leases most of its warehouse space.

County staff proposed the ordinance after hearing repeated concerns from residents. California law already prohibits local law enforcement agencies from contracting with ICE to detain immigrants. Supervisors directed staff to determine whether a broader countywide ban would provide additional protections.

Although ICE has not targeted Humboldt County, Supervisor Steve Madrone said the political landscape could change.

“Our sheriff (William Honsal) has also endorsed a candidate for governor, Sheriff Bianco from Riverside County," Madrone said, "who has been adamantly opposed to the sanctuary ordinance and stated in his campaign speeches that he would dismantle the sanctuary ordinance at the state level.”

Supervisor Michelle Bushnell said she supports the idea behind the bans but questioned whether new bans are necessary, arguing residents already have opportunities to weigh in through the county's planning process.

"We are again talking ourselves out of economic viabilities within Humboldt County because we tend to say no more than we say yes," she said. "I'm not specifically talking about these five items, but in general."

In a separate action, supervisors also directed staff to prepare a one-year moratorium on new data center construction while they consider whether permanent restrictions are warranted.

Supervisor Natalie Arroyo noted that Humboldt County already has a small data center in Arcata that serves as a landing point for trans-Pacific internet cables.

“I hear pretty loudly that people don't want data centers," said Arroyo. "But then again, I don't know if folks are considering projects similar to the one that is already in existence.”

The Arcata facility occupies less than 2 acres, far smaller than the industrial-scale data centers that have raised concerns elsewhere about electricity and water use. New York became the first state to enact a one-year moratorium on the construction of large data centers.

Supervisors also directed staff to draw up plans for permanent bans on onshore support facilities for offshore oil development and deep-sea mining. Humboldt County voters approved a ballot measure in 1983 requiring voter approval for those facilities, but it was never enacted.